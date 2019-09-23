Help make Trunk or Treat a success by donating candy

Kids went vehicle to vehicle at a Trunk or Treat holiday event in Queen Creek. (Town of Queen Creek)

The Town of Queen Creek is seeking candy donations from the community for the annual Halloween event Trunk or Treat.

It will be held 5‐9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 on Ellsworth Road in Town Center.

Thousands of pieces of candy were distributed on Trunk or Treat Street at last year’s event; to keep up with the growing demand of trick-or-treaters, the Recreation Division is holding a candy drive, according to a release.

Dressing in costume is a family affair at Queen Creek’s annual Trunk or Treat celebration. (File photo)

Now through Oct. 11, donate a bag of candy at the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, for your chance to win one of five “Grand Prize” Trunk or Treat VIP Experiences. The VIP Experience will include four “no wait” in line at the Trunk or Treat Street experience wristbands, $20 in carnival tickets and one reserved parking pass. Winners will be contacted on Monday, Oct. 14. Earn a raffle ticket for every one-pound bag of unopened, individually wrapped candy donated, according to the release.

A limited number of VIP Experiences will also be available for purchase at the Recreation Annex for $60 until supplies run out. Everyone using the front of line VIP experience must have a wristband, regardless of age.

Trunk or Treat provides a safe and unique way for families to enjoy an inexpensive evening of Halloween fun. Children trick‐or-treat by going from car trunk to car trunk on Trunk or Treat Street to get their bags filled with goodies. There will also be carnival games, pet costume contest, escape rooms, food, vendors and more exciting Halloween attractions.

For additional information about sponsorship opportunities or questions, contact Erica Perez, recreation coordinator for special events, at 480-358-3719 or Erica.Perez@QueenCreek.org.

