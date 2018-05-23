Highway signs provide drivers help over Memorial Day weekend

Drivers on holiday weekend trips will see messages posted on the Arizona Department of Transportation’s network of message signs to warn them of problems along roads and more.

Messages ranging from “Crash Ahead Right Lane Blocked” to “Drive Sober” can be displayed on the more than 250 electronic boards that ADOT uses to keep travelers up to date across the state. The signs also are used to remind drivers about extreme wildfire conditions, ADOT officials stated in a release.

ADOT has over the past year installed four new message boards at key locations along I-17 between Anthem and the State Route 69 interchange at Cordes Junction.

“The two newer northbound I-17 message signs, near Table Mesa Road and Mud Springs Road in the Black Canyon City area, provide information about highway conditions or offer safety tips as drivers start the climb up the mountainous stretch to Sunset Point,” the release stated.

The two newer southbound message boards at Cordes Junction and approaching the Sunset Point rest area also play a key role in keeping motorists up to date, especially if traffic has been slowed or stopped due to an incident as travelers return to the Phoenix area, according to ADOT.

There are now 17 message boards along I-17 between north Phoenix and Flagstaff.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.