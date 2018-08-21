Higley color guard member is a part of world championship winning team

Every summer, thousands of high school and college-age students spend their vacation competing on the Drum and Bugle Corps circuit.

Higley students who participate bring back to the school — and to fellow marching band members — their experience and in-depth knowledge.

Higley color guard member Andres Hinogiante is one such student. He was a part of the Santa Clara Vanguard that took first in the World Championship Finals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Aug. 11.

The Santa Clara Vanguard dominated the summer competition season, winning 21 straight events leading into the Drum Corp International World Championship Finals.

For the first time since 1999, Santa Clara came away with first place in the World Class category, with Mr. Hinogiante as a member.

“It’s pretty amazing to see all the excitement on the field and excitement in the audience,” Vanguard Executive Director Charles Frost told DCI.org. “This means a lot to the entire organization. It’s been 19 years. It’s been a lot of hard work, a lot of ups and downs. The 2018 Santa Clara Vanguard and Vanguard Cadets have been special from the get-go.”

Mr. Hinogiante spent this summer as a member of the California-based Santa Clara Vanguard. His two-month experience of daily drum corps practices and competition began in May once the school year finished.

“Being a part of an organization that is so welcoming really changed the way my summer was, and I wouldn’t change it for anything,” Mr. Hinogiante said.

Participating in a top-performing drum corps requires rigorous rehearsals, but the amount of growth students receive in return is apparent when they come home as role models, according to Higley High School Band Director Chesley Sharp.

“There is a limited time available for this type of experience, and I am glad that Andres not only made the time for it, but that he was able to be part of a championship season,” Mr. Sharp said.

Editor’s Note: Quintin Bingham works in public relations for Higley Unified School District.