History Happens Here: LDS church then, Town council now

History oftentimes is forgotten as time passes. This weekly series features old photographs taken in and around Queen Creek, held up in the exact place that they were originally taken in the style of Dear Photograph.
This week’s photo comes from the San Tan Historical Society.
According to documents provided by the STHS, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the Queen Creek Ward in December 1948. Members living in Queen Creek had been attending the Chandler Ward. After the new ward was announced, members wanted to have service in the Queen Creek area. The school board offered the use of its unused Army Barracks on the school grounds, until the Chapel could be built.
The church is at 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
Leo Ellsworth arranged for 5 acres of land to be donated for the building of the chapel. In addition to money, much of the labor was donated by the members. Since most of the members were farmers, the construction was done at night.
According to the documents, it took two years before the building was completed enough to hold meetings there.
The chapel and athletic fields were completed at a cost of $125,000, according to the information provided by STHS.
The chapel was dedicated by Elder Ezra Benson on June 8, 1952.
Queen Creek resident, Bryan McClure attended the church until the early 1980’s when the ward split and his family attended Queen Creek second ward.
“The main chambers was where we would do our sacrament meetings,” he said. “We would do all kinds of parties and youth activities in the basketball court area.”
Mr. McClure said all the rooms that are now offices used to be primary classrooms.
“It’s cool to walk through and see, ‘hey I remember having class in this room.’ ‘I remember sharing time in this room, I remember sitting on Santa’s lap in this room,” Mr. McClure said. “It’s cool to remember all that stuff.”
“The town signed the deed in 1991,” Queen Creek Public Information Officer Constance Halonen-Wilson said in an e-mailed response to questions.
“It was an old building they (the church) were going to move out of and they were going to tear it down. I flew to Salt Lake and started negotiations to purchase it,” Mark Schnepf of said in an earlier interview.
The church was asking almost a million dollars, he said.
“We negotiated, negotiated and negotiated until we got the price down to about a half-million dollars and it came with 13 acres — and they financed it, which was unheard of,” he said, marveling as he recalled that series of events. “It enabled us to have a beautiful town hall.”
The town council will be moving over to the new law enforcement building.
“We’re looking forward to our first meeting in the new Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building on Sept. 6,” Mayor Gail Barney said “The new chambers includes enhanced technology and was designed to host public meetings. Historic Town Hall is a building with a lot of history and meaning to this community, and will continue to serve as a meeting space for the town.”
“Historic Town Hall will continue to house offices and be used for meeting space.” Ms. Halonen-Wilson said.