Holiday parade, festival will close portions of Ellsworth Road

Ellsworth Road will be closed at two locations on Saturday, Dec. 1, for the Queen Creek Holiday Festival and Parade, according to town officials.

From noon until 6 p.m., Ellsworth will be closed from Sierra Park Boulevard to Ocotillo Road. Ellsworth Road also will be closed from Ocotillo Road to Rittenhouse Road 2-6 p.m.

The festival and parade will take place noon-8 p.m. Dec. 1, on Ellsworth Road and at the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

Temporary road closures and parking restrictions will be in place before and during the parade, officials stated in a release.

Presented by the Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek and the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Town of Queen Creek, the event includes craft and food vendors, entertainment, activities and pictures with Santa.

The parade begins 3:30 p.m at Sierra Park Boulevard heading north to Victoria Lane. A tree lighting is set for 6:15 p.m.

For more: QueenCreekParade.org.

