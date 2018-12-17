Holidays alter hours for Queen Creek offices, branch library, trash collection

Town of Queen Creek offices and the Recreation Annex will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

The closures will not affect any public safety or emergency services, according to a release. Residents who have a water, sewer or street emergency should call 480-358-3131.

Trash and recycling services will be affected in zones 2 and 3.

Zone 2 collection will be delayed until Thursday, Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, and zone 3 until Friday, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4.

Town officials stated residents will need to have their carts out by 6 a.m. on their scheduled day for service.

Normal business hours for the town are 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday- Thursday; closed Friday through Sunday.

Regular business hours for the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, are 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday.

The Queen Creek library will close early on Monday, Dec. 24 (1 p.m.) and Monday, Dec. 31 (5 p.m.). The library will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. For additional information about the library, visit mcldaz.org.

The Town of Queen Creek offers free recycling services for Christmas trees, electronics, paint and cooking oil.

Holiday recycling for trees, electronics and paint will be available 8 a.m.-noon Jan. 5 and 12 at the Field Operations Facility, 19715 S. 220th St.

The cooking oil recycling program has barrels available year-round at Fire Station 2, 24787 S. Sossaman Road.

