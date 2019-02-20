Home burglaries reported in Queen Creek Feb. 11-17 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of home burglaries reported Feb. 11-17 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Burglary at residence, reported at 1:40 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 22600 block of East via las Brisas.

Burglary at residence, reported at 11:33 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 18400 block of East Celtic Manor Drive.

Burglary at residence, reported at 8:07 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 19900 block of East Natalie Way.

Burglary at residence, reported at 9:39 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 19800 block of East Natalie Way.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.