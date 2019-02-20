Home burglaries reported in Queen Creek Feb. 11-17 to MCSO

Feb 20th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of home burglaries reported Feb. 11-17 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

  • Burglary at residence, reported at 1:40 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 22600 block of East via las Brisas.
  • Burglary at residence, reported at 11:33 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 18400 block of East Celtic Manor Drive.
  • Burglary at residence, reported at 8:07 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 19900 block of East Natalie Way.
  • Burglary at residence, reported at 9:39 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 19800 block of East Natalie Way.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie