Horse with contagious illness attended Queen Creek event

Arizona Department of Agriculture Director Mark Killian has ordered the quarantine of a cutting horse training facility in northern Maricopa County after a gelding tested positive for a strain of the equine herpes virus.
On Friday, Dr. Peter Mundschenk, the Arizona state veterinarian, received notification confirming the illness in a quarter horse gelding. The horse had been at Southpoint Arena in Las Vegas earlier in the month for a cutting horse event and also attended the Arizona Cutting Horse Association show in Queen Creek prior to developing neurological signs, officials stated in a release.
The event center at Queen Creek is in the process of doing a second disinfection of the facility, and the next cutting event scheduled for Paso Robles, Calif., has been postponed as a precaution, officials stated.
Equine Herpes Virus-1 is highly contagious among horses but poses no threat to humans, the release stated. As a precaution, the state veterinarian of Nevada is reaching out to states that had participants at the event.
The Arizona Cutting Horse Association also is attempting to contact all contestants to inform them that all horses that attended the events and horses in barns should be observed for signs of illness and to contact their veterinarians for testing as they may have been exposed.
The symptoms in horses may include a fever, nasal discharge, leg edema, wobbly gait, hind-end weakness, dribbling of urine and diminished tail tone.
The virus is easily spread by airborne transmission, horse-to-horse contact and by contact with nasal secretions on equipment, tack, feed and other surfaces. Caretakers can spread the virus to horses if their hands, clothing, shoes or vehicles are contaminated, according to the Arizona Department of Agriculture release.
Dr. Mundschenk encourages Arizona horse owners who may have been at these events to take their horses’ temperatures twice a day and to contact their veterinarian if the temperature is greater than 101.5 degrees or if they show any symptoms of the illness. Horses exhibiting signs should be isolated from other horses.
