Horseshoe Park Equestrian Centre food, beverage concessionaire sought in Queen Creek

A rider uses the community arena at the Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek. (Courtesy of town of Queen Creek)

The town of Queen Creek has issued a request for proposals for a food and beverage concessionaire for Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek.

RFP paperwork is due at 3 p.m. Sept. 27 to the town of Queen Creek Municipal Services Building, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road, according to queencreek.org.

The town of Queen Creek is to evaluate proposals based upon an overall best value determination with the following criteria, according to town documents:

  • menu selection and pricing, including merchandise sales.
  • concessionaire’s qualifications and experience.
  • capability to serve various entrée type meals for multiple day events.
  • plan and method of approach to accomplish the scope of service.
  • proposed monthly fee.

The Horseshoe Park Equestrian Centre includes five arenas (one covered), a 320-stall barn, show office, restroom facilities and vendor space.

The concessionaire area includes approximately 570 square feet of open space with four service windows, and approximately 320 linear feet of improved vendor spaces, according to the RFP documents.

