Hospital adds program to comfort patients, loved ones during visit

Starting this year, Banner Ironwood Medical Center has a new Spiritual Care program offering spiritual care, comfort to patients and loved ones while at the hospital.

According to a press release, the program has hired two full-time employees to provide care, comfort and support at the Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road in Queen Creek, and in the community.

Kelvin Thompson joins the hospital as Spiritual Care program senior manager, and Cornelia Green joins as Spiritual Care program coordinator. They will work with the spiritual care volunteers who have continuously served the hospital and provided leadership for the volunteer chaplaincy program.

“Having full-time, dedicated Spiritual Care professionals to serve our patients and families is a critical component of our commitment to this community and our culture of caregiving,” said Sharon Lind, CEO of Banner Ironwood Medical Center, in a prepared statement. “We are pleased to welcome Kelvin and Cornelia to the team.”

Mr. Thompson recently worked for Hospice Family Care, providing spiritual care and leadership to patients, families and team members, the release said. Previously, he served as Mount Carmel Health System’s Spiritual Care Services manager in Columbus, Ohio.

Ms. Green is a Banner Health employee, transferring to Banner Ironwood from Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa, where she recently served as a chaplain. The release said she brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to her new role.

The Spiritual Care team will:

Provide care and service to patients, visitors and team members;

Strengthen the hospital’s partnership with community faith-based organizations;

Recruit and train new Spiritual Care volunteers.

