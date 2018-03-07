Hummel named Salt River Project general manager, CEO

Salt River Project’s Board of Directors has selected Mike Hummel to succeed Mark B. Bonsall as the general manager and chief executive officer of the not-for-profit public power utility.
Mr. Hummel, SRP’s deputy general manager of resources and finance, will assume his new responsibilities in May, according to a press release.
“I am honored to have been able to work at this company for the last 35 years of my life and humbled to have been chosen to continue to build upon SRP’s already strong legacy,” Mr. Hummel said in a prepared statement. “The community we serve can expect that I will lead this organization in the best interest of our electric customers, water shareholders and our dedicated employees.”
SRP President David Rousseau said the board “had a number of strong, experienced candidates the committee fully considered, but I am confident we made the right choice in Mike to lead SRP and build on the strong leadership (Mr.) Bonsall has shown since he was named general manager in 2011. Mike has the experience and the expertise to provide the type of leadership that will continue to serve our customers well.”
Mr. Bonsall, who announced his intention to retire last year, said Mr. Hummel is “eminently capable of dealing with the challenges public power utilities face as the industry moves into a new era. Our mission has always been to deliver low-cost, reliable power and water. I have every confidence that Mike Hummel will guide SRP into the future with our customers’ and the community’s well-being at the forefront.”
Mr. Hummel became SRP’s deputy general manager for resources and finance in March 2016. He is a registered professional engineer in Arizona and Nevada, and he completed the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Nuclear Reactor Technology Program.
SRP is the largest provider of electricity in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving more than 1 million customers. SRP is also the Valley’s largest supplier of water, delivering about 800,000 acre-feet annually to municipal, urban and agricultural water users.
The Queen Creek Independent is delivered weekly