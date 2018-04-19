Hundreds ditch cars, celebrate Bike to Work Day in downtown Phoenix

More than 400 bicyclists from Maricopa County, city of Phoenix, state of Arizona and other downtown organizations participated in this year’s Bike to Work Day.
Most of the riders opted for a 3-mile, police-escorted group ride from midtown Park Central Mall to downtown CityScape. Others chose to ride solo, according to a release.
The event celebrates and promotes bicycling as an alternative means of transportation. It also promotes exercise and creates camaraderie among the riders.
“Sometimes we get so busy in our day-to-day work that we forget that there are alternative ways to get to work or get to the doctor’s office or even go to the grocery story, and that’s what this is,” Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo, District 5, said in the release. “It’s a reminder to get out there on a bike, enjoy the weather and exercise.”
Maricopa County had the highest number of registered bicyclists and won the bragging rights to a traveling trophy connected to the event.
“We’re really proud of that,” Supervisor Bill Gates, District 3, said in the release. “I think that shows the commitment that people of Maricopa County have to living healthier lives because we recognize the responsibility that we have for clean air. This is everybody coming out and doing their part.”
Maricopa County, the city of Phoenix, Valley Metro and GR:D Bikes partnered to organize and execute the 13th annual Bike to Work Day event. See a county video of the event at https://www.maricopa.gov/CivicMedia?VID=152.
