Identification of check-fraud suspect sought by MCSO

The public’s help is needed to identify a suspect who fraudulently deposited a check into a Mountain America Credit Union account and then withdrew the funds.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic female, 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds and having several tattoos on her right forearm, according to a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office bulletin.
On Feb. 1 a cashier’s check was fraudulently deposited electronically into the credit union account. At approximately 3:13 p.m. Feb. 15, the suspect withdrew funds from the account at the Mountain America Credit Union at 805 E. Thunderbird Road in Phoenix.
Anyone with information on the identity of this subject or this crime can call MCSO at 602-876-8477. Refer to case No. 18-007694.
