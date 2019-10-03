Improvement district’s water system given to Town of Queen Creek

The water improvement district includes an area south of Hunt Highway, from just west of Sossaman Road to east of Ellsworth Road. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

Pinal County has transferred a distribution system owned by the dissolved Queen Creek Domestic Water Improvement District to the Town of Queen Creek.

An intergovernmental agreement between the town and county was approved in a Sept. 18 consent agenda vote of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors.

The water improvement district includes an area south of Hunt Highway, from just west of Sossaman Road to east of Ellsworth Road, shown as part of Township 3S Range 7E, according to a county map.

In 1994, the water improvement district entered into an agreement where Queen Creek Water Co. would operate and maintain the system in order to provide for the storage and delivery of domestic water, according to the new agreement.

In 2010, the Town of Queen Creek purchased QCWC and Queen Creek and Pinal County passed resolutions to transfer the rights and obligations of the 1994 agreement to Queen Creek. In 2018, the water improvement district was dissolved, according to the agreement.

“The purpose of this agreement is to effectuate the intent of the 1994 agreement and the dissolution of the QCDWIDPC by transferring to Queen Creek the ownership of the system — including all improvements, easements and real property rights necessary to provide operation, maintenance and access to the system — to Queen Creek,” it states.

“The system, including any and all easements and real property rights necessary to operate or provide access to the system, have already been fully paid for and there is no outstanding debt or monies owed for the same,” the agreement states.

