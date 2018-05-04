Improvement project requires Loop 202 restrictions this weekend

State transportation officials advise motorists to use alternate routes this weekend as some travel lanes and ramps will be closed along Loop 202 in Mesa and Gilbert.
While most of the freeway improvement work will occur overnight, restrictions are scheduled to remain in place through mid-morning Saturday, May 5, and Sunday, May 6, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
They include southbound Loop 202 being closed between Guadalupe and Elliot roads and southbound Loop 202 on-ramps closed at Baseline and Guadalupe roads.
Detours include using Sossaman or Ellsworth roads to access southbound Loop 202 at Elliot Road, ADOT officials stated in a release.
Other closures that will be in place from 10 p.m. Saturday, May 5, to 9 a.m. Sunday, May 6, are westbound Loop 202 between Hawes and Power roads; westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Elliot and Hawes roads; and the State 24 connecting ramp to westbound Loop 202, according to ADOT.
Detours include using Elliot or Ray roads to access Loop 202 at Power Road.
The closures are occurring in conjunction with a $4 million project to improve the freeway management system on Loop 202 between Ray and Broadway roads.
For more information, call 855-712-8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov.
