Improvement projects, Halloween event bring restrictions to Queen Creek roads

Several projects as well as the annual Trunk or Treat Halloween event will result in closures and other changes along Queen Creek roads this month, according to town officials.

Riggs Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts from Power to Hawes road will be required for roadway improvements, 24 hours until Monday, Nov. 12. Lane shifts along Power Road northbound and southbound between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms will be in effect 24 hours for road improvements through Wednesday, Oct. 31. Waterline work will result in Ellsworth Road northbound lane shifts between Queen Creek Road and Fulton Parkway, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Oct. 15-19. Additional delays are anticipated for night work. 220th Street northbound and southbound lane shifts at Ocotillo Road will be required for boring and utility work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 19. Flagging operations will be in effect on Sossaman Road at Sonoqui Boulevard for turn-lane construction work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, Oct. 22-26. Hunt Highway eastbound and westbound flagging operations will be required at Bell Road for pavement preservation work, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Tuesday, Oct. 23. Sossaman Road northbound and southbound flagging operations at Twin Acres Drive will be in operation, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., for pavement preservation work through Tuesday, Oct. 23. Full closure of Victoria Boulevard northbound at Ocotillo Road will be required for sewer work, 24 hours, Monday-Friday, Oct. 15-19. The community Trunk or Treat event will close Ellsworth Road from Ocotillo to Rittenhouse, 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, until 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 21. Ocotillo Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts will be necessary along with turn-lane restrictions at Crismon Road for bore work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, to Friday, Oct. 26. Cloud Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts between 214th Street and Crismon Road will be required for Cloud Road widening, 24 hours through Friday, Nov. 9. Victoria Lane’s westbound right bike lane will be closed between Ellsworth Road and Ellsworth Loop Road for driveway work, 24 hours through Friday, Oct. 19.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.