Operation Prom held at QCHS

In partnership with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the local fire department as well as Gilbert Fire, Queen Creek High School hosted Operation Prom Thursday, April 12.
High school drama studentsd simulate an alcohol-related vehicular incident while fellow students witness the consequences as they unfold.
Hosted by the Queen Creek Unified School District, in partnership with the Town of Queen Creek, juniors and seniors at the school experienced Operation Prom — the emergency response, and related consequences of an incident caused by drinking and driving, according to a press release. Including the driver being taken away in handcuffs as well as being sentenced.
Four student actors played various roles in the event. Taylor Monson was the drunk driver. Victor Wing, who was in Taylor’s car played the dead victim. In the scenario, Taylor and Victor were in one car and Em Bailey and Taylor Zick were in the other vehicle. Em’s character was taken by ambulance and Taylor couldn’t feel her legs so she was medevaced off the scene.
Shamrock Towing/FAST Towing provided the vehicles to be used at the April 12 simulation, the release said.
“It’s important our youth understand the serious risks associated with drinking and driving,” said Queen Creek Fire Chief Ron Knight in a prepared statement. “Our emergency personnel want these kids to know the impact these types of incidents have on us, their families and the community as a whole.”
Furthermore AMR, PHI/Air Evac, and the Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department are providing the emergency response, and Bueler Mortuary will be on scene for the individual who does not survive the incident.
“It is imperative that students know the real consequences of driving under the influence,” said Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 Captain Greg Lugo in the release. “While we want our students to see the spectrum of consequences, we want the public to know this is a simulated event used for educational purposes.”
Following the simulation, the Department of Public Safety will provide an in-depth presentation related to drinking and driving. Judge Sam Goodman of the San Tan Justice Court will also explain the legal ramifications that the driver of the simulated incident will face, town officials say.
“We appreciate our partners coming together to help educate our students,” Queen Creek Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry said in the release. “Drinking and driving impacts our entire community, and this exercise demonstrates our willingness to come together and address this important issue.”