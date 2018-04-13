Operation Prom held at QCHS

Student actor Jessica Monson is taken away in handcuffs during the Operation Prom event at QCHS. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey) Student actor Jessica Monson is given a field sobriety test by Steve Graham of MCSO(Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey) Steve Graham of MCSO leads student actor Jessica Monson away from the scene of the accident. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey) Student actor Jessica Monson, who portrayed the drunk driver, reacts to Victor Wing being the dead victim in the scene. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey) Student actor Em Bailey reacts to being hit by a drunk driver in the Operation Prom event. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey) Student actor Jessica Monson waits in the car, under a tarp for the Operation Prom event to start. Jessica Portrayed the drunk driver. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey) Student actor Jessica Monson is lead away in leg restraints after sentencing by Steve Graham of MCSO. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey) Judge Sam Goodman presides over student actor Jessica Monson's sentencing. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey) Student actor Jessica Monson cries in the back of the MCSO vehicle. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey) The helicopter takes off with student victim Taylor Zick while the coroner and Gilbert fire attend to the last details of the scene, including student actor Victor Wing, who was the dead victim. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey) Officials from Gilbert Fire and the coroner attend to the Vcitor Wing, who played the dead victim. Officials from Queen Creek Fire and Gilbert Fire attend to student actor Taylor Zick, who in the scene had to be medevaced to a local hospital. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey) Officials from Queen Creek adn Gilbert Fire attend to student actor Taylor Zick who's injuries required being medevaced off the scene. Officials loaded driver Em Bailey in the back of an ambulance during the Operation Prom event. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey) Gilbert Fire works to pull one of the doors off to get to student actor victim Taylor Zick. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

In partnership with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the local fire department as well as Gilbert Fire, Queen Creek High School hosted Operation Prom Thursday, April 12.

High school drama studentsd simulate an alcohol-related vehicular incident while fellow students witness the consequences as they unfold.

Hosted by the Queen Creek Unified School District, in partnership with the Town of Queen Creek, juniors and seniors at the school experienced Operation Prom — the emergency response, and related consequences of an incident caused by drinking and driving, according to a press release. Including the driver being taken away in handcuffs as well as being sentenced.

Four student actors played various roles in the event. Taylor Monson was the drunk driver. Victor Wing, who was in Taylor’s car played the dead victim. In the scenario, Taylor and Victor were in one car and Em Bailey and Taylor Zick were in the other vehicle. Em’s character was taken by ambulance and Taylor couldn’t feel her legs so she was medevaced off the scene.

Shamrock Towing/FAST Towing provided the vehicles to be used at the April 12 simulation, the release said.

“It’s important our youth understand the serious risks associated with drinking and driving,” said Queen Creek Fire Chief Ron Knight in a prepared statement. “Our emergency personnel want these kids to know the impact these types of incidents have on us, their families and the community as a whole.”

Furthermore AMR, PHI/Air Evac, and the Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department are providing the emergency response, and Bueler Mortuary will be on scene for the individual who does not survive the incident.

“It is imperative that students know the real consequences of driving under the influence,” said Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 Captain Greg Lugo in the release. “While we want our students to see the spectrum of consequences, we want the public to know this is a simulated event used for educational purposes.”

Following the simulation, the Department of Public Safety will provide an in-depth presentation related to drinking and driving. Judge Sam Goodman of the San Tan Justice Court will also explain the legal ramifications that the driver of the simulated incident will face, town officials say.

“We appreciate our partners coming together to help educate our students,” Queen Creek Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry said in the release. “Drinking and driving impacts our entire community, and this exercise demonstrates our willingness to come together and address this important issue.”