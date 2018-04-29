In wake of continued growth, Queen Creek eyes bolster of utility ranks

As the town of Queen Creek has continued to grow, the number of utility accounts also have increased with the need for timely customer service.
As the proposed 2018-19 fiscal year budget nears council consideration within the next two months, a consultant recommended that the town of Queen Creek add seven positions for its utilities department to handle the increasing number of accounts and to keep up with customer service and billing responsibilities.
Tom Arnold of Raftelis, a public sector consulting firm which recently expanded into the area of utilities, presented the findings of a utilities department study during the council’s April 18 meeting that would affect the IT, Finance and Utility Operations departments. The study revamping Queen Creek’s Utilities Division, a $600,000 cost previously factored into the upcoming fiscal year budget – a cost that will not affect or increase utility rates, said Mayor Gail Barney and Mr. Arnold.
No council action was taken on any questions asked following Mr. Arnold’s presentation and a cost of the study was not available, but Mr. Barney stressed the need for additional staff in utilities. The additions were recommended by Town Manager John Cross for the upcoming fiscal year budget currently under review by the town.
“If we don’t add to the department, we can fall behind in customer service, and that’s something we pride ourselves in,” Mr. Barney said. “This would be keeping up with the workload. It has many moving parts.
“It is a necessary to the senior staff who are wearing many hats,” the mayor said of the pending additional town jobs. “It’s part of the growth.”
The number of utilities (water, sewer and trash) accounts in Queen Creek has increased from 2,500 to 27,500 since 2002, and generates $60 million in annual revenue, according to Scott McCarty, Queen Creek finance director. The recommended additions to the existing 12 current utility positions would help Queen Creek get in line with current standards of the American Waterworks Association and allow department supervisors to focus on the main duties of their jobs.
When build-out of Queen Creek is expected in 2050, it is projected there will be 63,000 utilities accounts, Mr. McCarty said.
Queen Creek is behind standards the American Waterworks Association currently has in place. Eighty percent of customer service-related calls are answered within one minute, but in Queen Creek, the average time a call is taken care of in 3.3 minutes, Mr. Arnold said.
Mr. Arnold also expressed concerns for the amount of customer service-related calls that were abandoned or dropped due to the wait. The typical number of calls that are dropped per day are 2 percent, but in Queen Creek, it is 7-13 percent, Mr. Arnold said.
“It’s just a matter of what level of customer service you want to have,” Mr. Arnold said.
“We need to beef up a little bit here. This is not a plug and play. You need people to make this thing work,” he said, stressing the importance of billing accuracy. “A lot of this is data management and technology.”
“A lot has to happen for that amount of money to be collected,” Mr. Arnold said. “Queen Creek needs to improve customer service. Adding staff is the key criteria. For a town that has seen the growth Queen Creek has, the workload has been done without adding positions – and that’s a testament to the staff here.”
The seven positions that have been recommended Queen Creek add within the next six months include an IT business analyst, billing specialist, accounting analyst, utility analyst, receptionist, cashier and additional customer service representative.
Implementing new computer software would be the “lifeblood” of the system so the department can more efficiently process payments.
Mr. Arnold added: “One thing that is unique in Arizona is the rate of growth. Not too many places go through what we do. In order to continue to provide quality services and strong customer service, you need to have the people. We did this study and plan with the future in mind.”