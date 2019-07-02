Increased traffic on Rittenhouse, Riggs Roads due to Fourth of July event

Roads to get to Schnepf Farms. (Submitted graphic)

Increased traffic is expected over the extended holiday weekend, especially on Rittenhouse and Riggs roads on Thursday, July 4.

Schnepf Farms is hosting its annual Your Hometown Fourth event, including a fireworks display, on July 4 beginning at 4 p.m. For more information, or to pre-purchase tickets, go to SchnepfFarms,com.

The extension of Riggs Road, which opened in early June, provides an additional entrance to Schnepf Farms. Combs Road, east of Rittenhouse, remains closed until Monday, July 8.

As a reminder, town offices, the Recreation Annex, and the Queen Creek Library will close on Thursday, July 4 in observation of Independence Day. The closure will not impact any public safety or emergency services. If you have a water, sewer or streets emergency during the closure, call 480-358-3131.

Trash and recycling services for residents in Zone 3 will be delayed until Friday, July 5.

To stay updated on news and events follow the town on Facebook.com/QueenCreek and Twitter.com/TownofQC

