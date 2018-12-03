Industrial zoning OK’d for Complete Fire Protection in Queen Creek

A 5-acre site has been rezoned to office/industrial park to allow the construction of a one-story warehouse and two-story administration area for Complete Fire Protection.

The business provides water-based fire protection systems for new construction, retrofits and renovations.

Voting 6-0 Nov. 7 to approve a public hearings consent agenda that included the rezoning were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilina Turley and council members Jake Hoffman, Robin Benning, Dawn Oliphant and Jeff Brown. Julia Wheatley was absent.

The Queen Creek business has been at 22230 S. Scotland Court but is to move to the new site on the south side of Germann Road, approximately 1,315 feet east of Sossaman Road, Brett Burningham, planning administrator, and Christine Sheehy, principal planner, said in a memo to the Queen Creek Town Council.

“The proposed new building includes a two-story office area for administration and design services, and a one-story warehouse for storage of pipe, fittings, tools and equipment,” the Town Council memo stated.

Les Partch of Functional Formation Architecture requested the rezoning.

“This project proposes immediate development of the north 1.7 acres adjacent to the Germann Road right-of-way. The south 112 feet of the parcel will be improved as stormwater retention and includes a required 40-foot landscape setback,” Mr. Partch said in a project narrative with the agenda.

“This leaves approximately 1.95 acres of vacant land available for future development. The property owner anticipates that this future development will be accomplished in about three years.”

