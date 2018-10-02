International council accredits Queen Creek Economic Development Department

Queen Creek’s Economic Development Department recently became an Accredited Economic Development Organization following a review that praised its “commitment and technical expertise.”

The International Economic Development Council accreditation makes the Queen Creek department one of 61 organizations receiving the designation.

“The Queen Creek Economic Development Department displays the professionalism, commitment, and technical expertise that is deserving of this honor,” Jeff Finkle, IEDC president and CEO, stated in a release.

The AEDO program is a comprehensive peer review process that measures economic development organizations against commonly held standards in the profession, according to a release.

The program consists of two phases: a documentation review and an onsite visit. Each phase is designed to evaluate information about the structure, organization, funding, programs and staff of the organization.

“This important designation demonstrates Queen Creek has attained a measure of excellence,” stated Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney. “We have professional and dedicated economic development staff working hard to support our current businesses, as well as attract new businesses to the area. The AEDO accreditation confirms they are using best practices and the necessary tools to help Queen Creek thrive.”

Marissa Garnett, Queen Creek’s economic development coordinator, recently completed the IEDC Certified Economic Developer program

“Marissa continues to be an asset to the organization, the community and the region,” stated Economic Development Director Doreen Cott. “Her certification furthers her knowledge of the field and will enhance our ability to serve current and future businesses.”

The International Economic Development Council is the largest membership association serving economic and community development professionals in the world, the release stated, adding there are more than 5,000 members nationwide and abroad.

