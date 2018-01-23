Investments in Queen Creek Fire & Medical Benefit Residents and Businesses

The Queen Creek Fire & Medical Department is celebrating 10-years of service, and they have been quite busy ensuring they provide quality services to residents and businesses.
In 2017, QCFMD opened a replacement station in Town Center, a new fire station in the northwest area of town and hired 15 firefighters. Each of the investments were identified in the town’s 2015 updated Fire and Emergency Services Master Plan, and work towards ensuring a safe community, identified as one of five goals in the town’s Queen Creek Corporate Strategic Plan.
Not only do the recent improvements enhance public safety in Queen Creek, they also helped improve the Department’s Insurance Services Office rating. The ISO rating analyzes statistical information related to risk and assigns an ISO rating on scale from one to 10, with one being the best rating.
QCFMD’s rating was recently upgraded from a four to a two, which will become effective in February.
“While the upgrade does not equate to a specific dollar amount for savings, better ISO ratings are generally associated with better rates,” stated QCFMD Chief Ron Knight. “Ensuring the safety of this community is our number one priority, which requires investment in new stations and new personnel. As a department, we are committed to providing quality, professional and efficient fire and medical response services, and the rating is timely as we celebrate 10 years of service.”
To honor the milestone, QCFMD is hosting a community event from 9-11 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 27 at Fire Station No. 1, 20678 E. Civic Parkway. Attendees are invited to meet their local firefighters, tour Fire Station No. 1, checkout the various emergency vehicles, observe a CPR demo and more.
For additional information about QCFMD, visit QueenCreek.org/Fire.
To stay updated on town news and events, follow Facebook.com/QueenCreek and Twitter.com/TOQC_official.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.