Ironwood Crossing annexation slated on Queen Creek Town Council’s March 7 agenda

Annexation supporters anxious for final approval
Queen Creek Town Council unanimously approved business agreements that take it one step closer to annexing the Ironwood Crossing residential subdivision as well as two adjoining properties in San Tan Valley.
Pre-annexation development agreements between the town and Fulton Homes Ironwood Crossing, CBDG Ironwood LLC, and Corp. of the Presiding Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were approved Feb. 21 as part of the council’s regular meeting consent agenda.
The agreement with Fulton Homes allows the town to annex about 601 residential lots within the Ironwood Crossing master-planned community.
It is generally located between Germann and Ocotillo roads to the north and south and Meridian Road and Ironwood to the west and east in San Tan Valley.
The agreement with CBDG Ironwood allows the town to annex a 19-acre parcel at the northwest corner of Ironwood and Ocotillo, while the agreement with Corp. of Presiding Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints allows the town to annex a 350-acre parcel at the northeast corner of Ironwood and Pima roads.
The parcels are in the town’s planning area, which indicates properties that would be considered for annexation by the town, according to the town’s website: queencreek.org.
The request for annexation now moves to a final vote by the town council. It is scheduled as a consent agenda item at the March 7 regular meeting.
It will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
The final approval can come none too soon for Ironwood Crossing residents who proposed the annexation to the town.
Nancie Naylor co-chairs the Ironwood Crossing Annexation Committee. She hopes the Town Council will approve the annexation in its entirety at its March 7 meeting, she said during a phone interview.
If so, it would trigger a 30-day waiting period that would start March 8, after which the annexation would become official.
She and other Ironwood Crossing residents are concerned their subdivision could be caught in a campaign under way to incorporate San Tan Valley, which is in unincorporated Pinal County.
According to Ms. Naylor, the San Tan Valley residents campaigning for incorporation could petition Pinal County to grant their request without it going to a public vote if they have enough signatures.
She said that could occur as early as April.
Pinal County spokesman Joe Pyritz confirmed that could happen, he said during a phone interview. He said the county could not guarantee the Ironwood Crossing residents would be protected against the incorporation once the annexation waiting period begins.
“The petition for incorporation will be reviewed when and if one is submitted. A determination will be made at that time on what impact any annexations have on the proposed boundaries,” he said after checking with the Pinal County Attorney’s Office.
Ironwood Crossing Annexation Committee filed its application for annexation with the Town on Oct. 17.
The Town Council held a public hearing on the proposed annexation at its Dec. 6 regular meeting. The public hearing is a required step in the annexation process.
Among the speakers were Ms. Naylor and her co-chair Beth Riley.
“As you may know the majority of Ironwood Crossing residents are totally — and I mean totally — on board with the annexation to Queen Creek,” Ms. Riley told the council.
In addition, the Town Clerk received comment cards from the following audience members who also indicated they were in favor of the annexation:
•From Ironwood Crossing: Judith Gaines, Dawn and Dwight Johanningsmeier, Cindi and Mike Lembeck, Jauna Mazzocco and Evelyn Rosciszewksi,
•From San Tan Valley: Dave and Bev McCormick, and Jan and Jessica Tadlock, San Tan Valley.
No one spoke against the matter.
If approved, Ironwood Crossing would join a growing list of properties that have been annexed by the Town during the past 12 months.
During its regular meeting May 17, the Queen Creek Town Council voted unanimously to approve the proposed annexations of Banner Health’s Banner Ironwood Medical Center, a three-parcel property on about 80 acres at 37000 N. Gantzel Road; and the Amerco property — two parcels on about 40 acres at the southeast corner of Empire Boulevard and Ellsworth Road, both in San Tan Valley in Pinal County.
The vote came after a contentious public hearing held during the council’s April 19 meeting. San Tan Valley residents filled the council chambers to state their opposition of the annexations, saying their voices were not being heard.
The annexation did not change the county in which the parcels are located. They remain in Pinal County, according to a press release.