Ironwood Crossing files annexation application with town of Queen Creek

Queen Creek Town Council to hold public hearing Dec. 6 regarding annexation
The town of Queen Creek has scheduled a public hearing Dec. 6 to hear comments about the proposed annexation of the Ironwood Crossing residential subdivision in San Tan Valley.
The hearing will take place during the Dec. 6 meeting of the Queen Creek Town Council, which meets in the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway in Queen Creek. Public hearings are not heard before 7 p.m. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.
On Oct. 17, a group of residents from Ironwood Crossing filed the application for annexation with the town of Queen Creek.
Ironwood Crossing is a master-planned community by Fulton Homes generally located between Germann and Ocotillo roads and Meridian Road and Ironwood Drive, according to the council meeting agenda.
The agenda may be viewed on the town’s website.
Resident Nancie Naylor is co-chair of the Ironwood Crossing Annexation Committee, made up of Ironwood Crossing residents who volunteer their time to help with the annexation process, according to the group’s website: https://icannexation2017.com.
Ms. Naylor definitely favors the annexation, she said during a phone interview.
She said she and other residents organized their efforts after attending a town hall meeting May 22 to discuss the possibility of annexation.
In addition to Ironwood Crossing residents, attendees included representatives from the subdivision’s homeowners association and the town of Queen Creek, Pinal County Supervisor Mike Goodman and members of the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department.
“We heard about how (the annexation) would affect us, and based on the information we found, people were anxious to become part of the town (of Queen Creek),” she said.
One of the biggest selling points for annexation is the lower cost of municipal services, such as fire service, offered by the town, Ms. Naylor said.
Rural/Metro Fire Department is a national, private fire protection company that provides service to dozens of unincorporated communities around the nation, including several in Arizona, according to its website: www.ruralmetrofire.com.
Ms. Naylor said the cost for fire services from the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department is about half that of her Rural/Metro subscription. She pays about $600 a year to Rural/Metro for her 2,200-square-foot home.
Homes in Ironwood Crossing range in size from 1,356 square feet to 4,732 square feet, according to floor plans posted on the Fulton Ironwood Crossing website: https://www.fultonhomes.com/our-communities/ironwood-crossing.
The town of Queen Creek has a property tax that can only be used for public safety (fire and law enforcement), according to the town’s website page dedicated to the proposed Ironwood Crossing annexation.
Property owners pay $1.95 per $100 of assessed valuation to Queen Creek. The assessed valuation of homes in Ironwood Crossing is determined by Pinal County.
This property tax would replace any current Rural/Metro subscription residents may be paying. Any taxes assessed by the county, school districts and other agencies will remain effective.
Chris Anaradian, the town’s director of development services, confirmed the town has received Ironwood Crossing’s annexation application.
In an e-mailed response to questions, he said the next steps are:
•Town of Queen Creek will hold a public hearing and notify all property owners at least six days prior. That public hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 6. Pinal County provided a list of all owners within the proposed area to be annexed. That list is required to notify all owners of a public hearing regarding the annexation.
•Following the public hearing, blank petitions will be provided to the residents of Ironwood Crossing for circulation. A majority (50 percent plus one) of the property taxpayers in the defined area must be in favor of annexation, in addition to a majority of the property value.
Residents may start collecting signatures starting Dec. 9, Constance Halonen-Wilson, the town’s public information officer, said in a texted response to questions.
The date signifies the day following a required 30-day waiting period from when the petition packet and annexation affidavit were recorded with the Pinal County Recorder’s Office, Ms. Halonen-Wilson said.
Members of the annexation committee will be collecting signatures on designated days and times in December in the community’s Ironwood Room in its aquatic center, Ms. Naylor said.
The information is being mailed via a postcard to all Ironwood Crossing homeowners with a U.S. Postal Service-verifiable address to which a postal carrier can deliver mail, she said.
•While petitions are being circulated, the Queen Creek Town Council will be completing several procedural steps. Once the required number of signatures and property valuation have been collected, and verified by the town, the Queen Creek Town Council will vote on an annexation ordinance.
Properties wishing to be considered for annexation must meet several criteria, Mr. Anaradian said. First, they must approach the town regarding their request.
“Typically, we’re not that proactive (to approach a property),” Mr. Anaradian said during an interview. “We’ve had a few pockets of neighborhoods contact us. Most of the time we can’t because they are not connected (geographically adjacent) to the town. If there is a neighborhood that is legally part of the town, we would talk to them.”
The planning director said other communities have approached the town about annexation, but they have not filed an application.
The town of Queen Creek planning area is the best indicator of properties that would be considered for annexation by the town, according to the town’s Ironwood Crossing webpage. Ironwood Crossing has been in the town’s planning area since 2002.
The planning area identifies areas located outside of the town boundaries that may be located within the town in future years.
Ironwood Crossing is the latest entity to request annexation with the town.
During its regular meeting May 17, the Queen Creek Town Council voted unanimously to approve the proposed annexations of Banner Health’s Banner Ironwood Medical Center, a three-parcel property on about 80 acres at 37000 N. Gantzel Road, and the Amerco property — two parcels on about 40 acres at the southeast corner of Empire Boulevard and Ellsworth Road, both in San Tan Valley in Pinal County.
The vote came after a contentious public hearing held during the council’s April 19 meeting. San Tan Valley residents filled the council chambers to state their opposition of the annexations, saying their voices were not being heard.
(Read related story at https://queencreekindependent.com/news/san-tan-valley-residents-tell-town-council-want-heard-regarding-proposed-annexations/.)
The annexation did not change the county in which either parcel is located. Both will remain in Pinal County, according to a press release.
Amerco is the parent company for U-Haul, according to its website: https://www.amerco.com/. Amerco Real Estate owns the 40-acre undeveloped property at Empire and Ellsworth roads, just north of the San Tan Flat restaurant.
Amerco representative Carolyn Oberholtzer of Phoenix-based Bergin, Frakes, Smalley & Oberholtzer PLLC, and her company are working with Earnhardt Auto on development plans for a Dodge Ram Chrysler Jeep dealership at that location, she said in an e-mailed response to questions.
