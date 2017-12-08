Ironwood Crossing residents begin petition-signing campaign as part of annexation process

Ironwood Crossing residents in favor of their subdivision being annexed into the town of Queen Creek will begin a petition-signing campaign Dec. 9.
Members of the Ironwood Crossing Annexation Committee received blank petitions from the town after the Dec. 6 public hearing during which no negative comments were voiced against the proposed annexation.
The public hearing was part of the Queen Creek Town Council’s regular agenda. It is required as part of the annexation process.
The meeting took place in the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. A video of the meeting may be viewed online.
Ironwood Crossing is a master-planned community by Fulton Homes generally located between Germann and Ocotillo roads and Meridian Road and Ironwood Drive in San Tan Valley.
The proposed annexation is for numerous parcels totaling about 1,485 acres, according to the meeting agenda, which may be viewed on the town’s website.
On Oct. 17, a group of residents from Ironwood Crossing filed the application for annexation with the town of Queen Creek.
More than 100 people attended the Dec. 6 council meeting. Only three people spoke during the public hearing and all were in favor of the annexation.
Liz Johnson said she was speaking on behalf the rural community surrounding Ironwood Crossing. She said her community — Queen Creek Ranchos — is one the oldest rural neighborhood in the area.
The town’s annexing Ironwood Crossing could play an important role in her community’s future, she said.
“As rural communities we would prefer to stay a county island, but if we couldn’t we would absolutely come to Queen Creek and ask Queen Creek to annex us. So it’s important to us that Queen Creek goes through and annexes Ironwood Crossing because then that could give us a path to be able to come to you,” Ms. Johnson said.
“We actually relate better with the town of Queen Creek than we do the southern part of San Tan Valley where this mess is like being generated and we’re being pulled into it, so I want to show my support for everybody in Ironwood Crossing with their annexation efforts,” Ms. Johnson said.
San Tan Valley is in Pinal County. There is a campaign under way to incorporate the community.
Also speaking were Nancie Naylor and Beth Riley, co-chairs of the Ironwood Crossing Annexation Committee.
Ms. Naylor told the council residents who attended the meeting were excited to be moving forward with the annexation process.
“We are all dressed and showing you ‘IC Loves QC,’” Ms. Naylor said, referring to the message written on the T-shirts she, Ms. Riley and other Ironwood Crossing residents wore to the meeting. “… We think Queen Creek is amazing and with us being added to you, we could certainly challenge Gilbert for being the No. 1 community in Arizona … .”
She said proposed transportation projects such as the North-South Corridor will help Ironwood Crossing residents, who include professional workers and entrepreneurs, to access the corridor and to keep jobs in Queen Creek.
“We’re excited about being a part of that stimulus and economy,” she said.
Ms. Riley then showed the council what she called a token of their excitement about being possibly annexed.
She said the framed photo of the entry monument was a response to complaints from some individuals that Queen Creek “is stealing, land-grabbing and … stealing all the nicest bits and pieces of San Tan Valley.”
“We know the land-grabbing accusation is not correct because we came to you asking for this,” Ms. Riley said, “but we do agree Ironwood Crossing is one of the nicest bits.”
Ironwood Crossing residents may start collecting signatures starting Dec. 9, Constance Halonen-Wilson, the town’s public information officer, said in a texted response to questions.
The date signifies the day following a required 30-day waiting period from when the petition packet and annexation affidavit were recorded with the Pinal County Recorder’s Office, Ms. Halonen-Wilson said.
A majority (50 percent plus one) of the property taxpayers in the defined area must be in favor of annexation, in addition to a majority of the property value.
Members of the annexation committee will be collecting signatures on designated days and times in the community’s Ironwood Room in its aquatic center, Ms. Naylor said during an earlier interview.
The information is being mailed via a postcard to all Ironwood Crossing homeowners with a U.S. Postal Service-verifiable address to which a postal carrier can deliver mail, she said.
While petitions are being circulated, the Queen Creek Town Council will be completing several procedural steps. Once the required number of signatures and property valuation have been collected, and verified by the town, the Queen Creek Town Council will vote on an annexation ordinance.
For more information, visit the town’s webpage about the Ironwood Crosing annexation.
