J.O. Combs USD recognizes, awards ‘Student of the Month’

The J.O. Combs Unified School District partners with Banner Ironwood in a Student of the Month program recognizing a student every month from each school.

According to a press release, the selection process includes students recognized embracing the various pillars of the Character Counts Program including embracing responsibility, trustworthiness, citizenship, caring, respect and fairness.

The presentation happens monthly at the regular governing board meeting, the release said. For December, Banner Ironwood Medical Center Pero-Operative Director Dee Whittington presented each student with a Certificate of Special Recognition.

A photograph was taken with representatives from Banner Ironwood, the governing board, and J.O. Combs Unified School District Superintendent Gayle A. Blanchard, the release noted.

The following students were recognized for demonstrating the character trait of caring:

Damon Sabori, Combs High School, Grade 10 (not pictured)

Skyler Fishman, Combs Middle School, Grade 7

Bam Miller, Combs Traditional Academy, Grade 3 (not pictured)

Jadon Tate, Ellsworth Elementary, Grade 5

Eve Anderson, Harmon Elementary, Grade 3

Anthony Nevarez, Ranch Elementary, Grade 1

Jayden Dean-Silva, Simonton Elementary, Grade 3

Jazmin Dean-Silva, Simonton Elementary, Grade 3

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.