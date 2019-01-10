Jan. 12 water-smart workshop in Queen Creek on planning, installing shading

A permaculture teacher will explain the process of choosing various options for shading homes, gardens and social spaces at the Jan. 12 water-smart workshop in Queen Creek.

It is 9-10:30 a.m. at Historic Town Hall, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.

Learn how to observe the environment to choose the right combination of shading techniques for personal space, according to a release.

“Appropriate shading is critical in our desert environment. Did you know using less electricity actually saves water? Water is used to cool the large generators that produce the electricity we use,” according to the release.

“It also takes electricity to get our water out of the ground and to your home. Use less electricity – save water and money. Shading appropriately can help us do that. Join us and learn how,” it states.

All workshops/classes are free of charge to Town of Queen Creek utility customers, but advanced registration is required as space is limited. For more information, call the Water Conservation Office at 480-358-3455 or email connie.speelman@queencreek.org.

