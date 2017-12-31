Jan. 3 Queen Creek Town Council meeting canceled

The town of Queen Creek has canceled its Jan. 3 meeting of the Queen Creek Town Council.
The next scheduled meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 17.
The town council generally meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. Public hearings are not heard until after 7 p.m.
Meetings are open to the public. Time is allotted at regular session meetings for anyone to address the council regarding items not on the agenda and during public hearings.
Agendas may be viewed and meetings may be streamed online on the town’s website.