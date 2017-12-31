Jan. 3 Queen Creek Town Council meeting canceled

Dec 31st, 2017 · by · Comments:

The town of Queen Creek has canceled its Jan. 3 meeting of the Queen Creek Town Council.

The next scheduled meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The town council generally meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. Public hearings are not heard until after 7 p.m.

Meetings are open to the public. Time is allotted at regular session meetings for anyone to address the council regarding items not on the agenda and during public hearings.

Agendas may be viewed and meetings may be streamed online on the town’s website.

Tags: · ·
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie