Jay Edward Miller, 62, of San Tan Valley, was sentenced to six years in the Arizona Department of Corrections for child sex trafficking.

Mr. Miller, appearing before Judge Gus Aragon in Pima County Superior Court, also will be required to register as a sex offender, according to a release from Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

In August 2016, Mr. Miller began chatting online with an undercover Tucson Police Department detective, according to the release.

“Miller, believing the undercover detective was a 13-year-old girl living in central Tucson, propositioned the officer for sex. The officer was reluctant, so Miller offered money for various sexual acts,” according to the release.

“Over the next six months, Miller continued his propositions. In March 2017, TPD and the Federal Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant at Miller’s home and Miller admitted that he had been chatting with the undercover officer and even destroyed the cell phone he had used for those conversations,” according to the release.

Mr. Miller also has outstanding indictments in Pinal County (CR 2017-03075) on the charges of multiple counts of surreptitious viewing, and in Maricopa County (CR 2017-137947) on the charges of child sex trafficking and attempt to commit sexual conduct with a minor. He will be transported to those counties to face these additional charges, according to the release.

Assistant Attorney General Jared Kreamer Hope prosecuted this case and it was investigated by Tucson Police Department and the FBI.

