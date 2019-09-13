Johnson Utilities interim manager reports improvement in water pressure

Arizona Corporation Commission offices at 1200 W. Washington St. in Phoenix. (ACC)

The Arizona Corporation Commission on Sept. 11 held its monthly open meeting to discuss and vote on various water, electric, gas and securities agenda items, which included Johnson Utilities.

During an update from Johnson Utilities LLC interim manager, Epcor said it has made great strides in water pressure concerns after reports of low water pressure, according to a release from the ACC.

“Elevated water pressure has been observed due to upgraded equipment. Electrical equipment is being upgraded to accept generator power, which in return will help sustain water pressure during power outages,” the release states.

A new ion-exchange has been installed and is operating. The Magma 1 well is producing water at a rate of 700 gallons per minute. This will help meet demand and increase water pressure in the Magma subdivisions, according to the release.

The Morning Sun Farms and Main Yard systems are being upgraded and will receive an additional pump to maintain water pressure during high demand events. Pipeline projects are being evaluated to increase water supply to other areas, Epcor said.

Epcor staff highlighted that there have been no sanitary sewer overflow in the last 60 days. Odor alleviation efforts such as regulating water levels and chemical addition to wetlands have been made at the Section 11 plant. A noticeable decrease in odor has been observed and the deep-zone cleaning project is 75% complete, according to the release.

Regarding finances, Johnson Utilities is developing a finance plan for the capital plan. The company is also preparing for its rate case with an Aug. 31 test year to be filed by Dec. 31.

All documents relating to this agenda item can be found in the corporation commission’s online docket at edocket.azcc.gov and entering docket number WS-02987A-18-0050.

Arizona Corporation Commission

The Arizona Corporation Commission was established by the state’s constitution to regulate public utilities and business incorporation. The corporation commission is Arizona’s co-equal, fourth branch of government, the release states.

The five commissioners elected to the corporation commission oversee executive, legislative, and judicial proceedings on behalf of Arizonans when it comes to their water, electricity, telephone, and natural gas resources as well as the regulation of securities, pipeline, and railroad safety. Go to azcc.gov.