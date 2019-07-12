Johnson Utilities matters before AZ Corporation Commission held due to court action

A temporary restraining order prevented the Arizona Corporation Commission on July 11 from voting on a proposed three-year capital improvement plan for Johnson Utilities LLC.

The utility company filed the order in Maricopa County Superior court July 10, according to a release from the ACC.

“The judge held a telephonic hearing and, stating she did not have time to research the issue, she signed the temporary restraining order effectively preventing commissioners their ability and duty to vote on Johnson Utilities matters. Johnson Utilities provides water and wastewater services to the public in portions of Pinal County,” the release states.

All documents relating to this agenda item can be found in the Arizona Corporation Commission’s online docket at edocket.azcc.gov and entering docket number WS-02987A-18-0050.

