Johnson Utilities topic of executive session items before Queen Creek council

Arizona Corporation Commission actions related to Johnson Utilities are to be discussed by the Queen Creek Town Council behind closed doors, according to an agenda for the April 17 meeting.

The executive session, not open to the public, is to be in the Ironwood Conference Room in the Community Chambers Building, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. with ceremonial matters, committee reports and public comments prior to the executive session.

Items on the executive session agenda are:

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s attorney and town’s representatives to consider the town’s position and instruct its representatives regarding town-owned properties in Town Center.

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s representatives regarding the Arizona Corporation Commission actions related to Johnson Utilities.

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney and with the town’s representatives regarding annexations and providing utility services.

Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town attorney and representatives to consider the town’s position and instruct its attorneys regarding the pending lawsuit(s): Johnson Utilities vs. Town of Queen Creek.

