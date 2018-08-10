Joint Queen Creek Town Council and planning commission meeting Aug. 15

Prior to the regularly scheduled Wednesday, Aug. 15, Queen Creek Town Council meeting, the mayor and council members are slated to hold a meeting with the planning and zoning commission.

The joint meeting is to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway in Queen Creek.

Items on the agenda include an introduction of town council and planning commissioners, a review of planning commission cases and a review of upcoming special projects.

The council’s Aug. 15 meeting and closed-door executive sessions are to follow. Agendas are at queencreek.org.

The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission advises the town council in decisions pertaining to amendments to the General Plan, the Zoning Ordinance and applications for development, according to the town’s website, queencreek.org.

The commission hears, reviews and makes recommendations regarding all applications for subdivision site plans, specific plans and phased and conditional use permit applications.

The next regularly scheduled meeting is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway in Queen Creek. A work session will follow.

