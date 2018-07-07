July remains busy time for road work in Queen Creek

Traffic along Queen Creek roads will be affected this week by several improvement projects.

All but one of the following projects are expected to be completed this month:

Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shifts will be required between the entrance to San Tan flats and Empire Road intersection for median installation. 24 hours through Friday, July 20. Empire Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts between Ellsworth Road and Creekside Lane will be required for utility work. 24 hours through Friday, July 20. Lane shifts, eastbound and westbound, on Riggs Road from Power to Hawes roads will be necessary for roadway improvement work. 24 hours through Saturday, July 21. Sossaman Road will be closed at Riggs Road for roadway improvements through Saturday, July 21. Power Road northbound and southbound lane shifts will be necessary between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms for road improvements. 24 hours through Wednesday, Oct. 31. Ellsworth Avenue will be closed between Ellsworth Road and Old Hunt Highway for road improvements. 24 hours through Monday, July 9. Ocotillo Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts between 228th and 226th streets will be required for boring. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Wednesday, July 11. Drivers could face eastbound and westbound lane shifts along Cloud Road between 214th Street and Crismon Road for utility and paving work.

Town officials stated in a release that due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without notice.

They also advise motorists to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or those who are controlling traffic.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.