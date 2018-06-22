K12 Public School at Home Mobile Tour stops to fuel online education interests

The K12 Public School at Home Tour parked in Arizona to fuel the interests of students in tuition-free online public education.

The travelling, interactive mobile unit will visit 15 cities in 11 states this summer, according to a press release, noting stops in Phoenix, Queen Creek, Scottsdale and Tempe.

The mobile unit has a colorful, inviting space with six designated areas to introduce parents and students to the programs, curricula and opportunities offered through a virtual, K12 program.

Locals gained insight on personalized education options for to students nationwide, in addition to having fun with “augmented reality” and interacting with local school administrators and educators.

Visitors had an opportunity to experience K12-powered lessons, participate in hands-on educational activities, learn to code with robots, the release noted.

Among young learners was Seraphina Ross who played an educational game on a tablet with instruction from Queen Creek Blended Learning Center Principal Banji Judge.

The learning center, at 18477 E. 186th Way in Queen Creek, was one of the stops where the mobile unit parked on June 14, allowing people to tour the unit, speak with staff and hear from K12 students and their families about the virtual schooling experience.

K12 Inc., a tuition-free online public education, combines “award-winning” curriculum with Arizona-certified teachers, an active community, and Individualized Learning Plans for each student.

The release added that Arizona online schooling options powered by K12 include the Arizona Virtual Academy and the Insight Academy of Arizona.

