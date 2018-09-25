Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek gives Webster’s dictionaries to third graders
Ellsworth Elementary third graders in the J.O. Combs Unified School District in San Tan Valley
recently received free dictionaries from the Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek, according to the principal, Santa Dunker, who submitted the photo.
