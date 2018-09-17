Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek names officers, directors for upcoming year

At its annual planning session, the Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek installed the several new officers and directors who will serve from Monday, Oct. 1 until Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.

Jon Morris will serve as president while Kathy Peach will be president elect and Troy Young will be the immediate past president. Other positions include Monica O’Toole as treasurer and Jerry Waling as secretary, according to a press release.

Club directors include Jim Skiotes, George Mulloy, Megan Morris and Wolfgang Roeder.

The Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and third Tuesdays of each month at the Queen Creek Unified School District Administration Office, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Blvd. All are welcome to visit the club, a release states.

Those interested in joining the service organization should contact Mr. Skiotes at jskiotes@gmail.com.

