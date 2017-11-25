Landscape improvements to begin along the Queen Creek Wash trail

Trail access will remain open during improvements
Landscaping will be installed over the next two months along the 2-mile extension of Queen Creek Wash trail.
The trail was extended in 2015, from Desert Mountain Park to the Crismon Road alignment, according to a press release.
Trail access will be maintained throughout the project. However, there will be brief periods when alternate access points will be necessary.
Landscape improvements along the multi-use trail include:
- New trees and shrubs along existing pathway with new irrigation.
- Sitting areas consisting of decomposed granite and coated metal benches.
- New trailhead consisting of fencing, concrete header curb, decomposed granite and sidewalks.
The trail system along Queen Creek’s washes is an important feature of the community providing recreation opportunities and connectivity to parks, neighborhoods and businesses.
For additional information about the town of Queen Creek, visit QueenCreek.org.
For the most up-to-date information on the town’s trails, follow the town on Facebook at Facebook.com/QueenCreek.