Laptop computers stolen from San Tan Heights K-8

Seventeen of the 22 laptop computers were found. (PCSO)

On July 24, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 8 a.m.from San Tan Heights K-8 in San Tan Valley stating that the school had been burglarized overnight.

Surveillance video shows three suspects — with their faces covered — entered San Tan Heights K-8 in San Tan Valley around 1 a.m. that morning and stole laptop computers, PCSO said.

They gained access through what is believed to be an unlocked door and went to the media room where they took 20 laptops that were for students in the upcoming school year and two belonging to teachers.

“The suspects also stole a school van. Later that morning, the school van was recovered about 100 yards away in the San Tan Heights community. The van was returned to San Tan Heights K-8, but the keys to the van were still missing,” according to a release.

PCSO deputies received a call Wednesday evening, concerning a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Jasper Butte Drive and Saratoga Meadows Drive. When deputies arrived, they located 17 of the 22 laptop computers in the back of the vehicle. Those computers are believed to be connected to the school burglary, the release states.

San Tan Heights K-8 called PCSO Thursday morning saying the van had been stolen again overnight. The van was later recovered near Buckeye Road and I-17 in Phoenix.

PCSO needs help in identifying the three suspects in the surveillance footage and to recover the additional laptops.

“Someone knows who these three people are,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in the release. “These laptops were meant for elementary school kids to better their education, and now we need your help in identifying and prosecuting these criminals who did this.”

Anyone with information can call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 520-866-5111.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.