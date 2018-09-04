Latest round of street, utility work to close Power Road section

Queen Creek officials have announced projects that will affect traffic in town this week and beyond, including the full closure of a portion of Power Road scheduled for next week.

Riggs Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts will be required 24 hours daily from Power to Hawes roads for roadway improvements through Monday, Nov. 12. Road improvement work will force lanes to be shifted along Power Road, northbound and southbound, between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms, 24 hours daily through Wednesday, Oct. 31. There will be a full closure of Power Road between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms Road for SRP electrical crossing. 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 10 to Thursday, Sept. 13. Flaggers will be present and lane shifts will be necessary along Cloud Road, eastbound and westbound between 214th Street and Crismon Road for widening work. The road changes will be in place 24 hours through Sunday, Sept. 16. Ironwood Road drivers will face a southbound lane shift at Ocotillo Road for driveway installation, 24 hours through Friday, Sept. 28. Germann Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts from Ellsworth Road to Crismon Road will be required for gas line installation. 24 hours through Friday, Sept. 28. Electrical work will force northbound lane shifts on Ellsworth Road between Rittenhouse Road and Queen Creek Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Wednesday, Sept. 12. Hawes Road northbound and southbound lane shifts will be required 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Chandler Heights Road for fire line work through Friday, Sept. 7. Utility work will cause lane shifts eastbound and westbound on Queen Creek Road at Crismon Road, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 10. There will be westbound lane shifts and eastbound right-turn lane closure on Victoria Lane between Ellsworth Road and the Ellsworth Loop Road for utility work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Wednesday, Sept 12. Ellsworth Road southbound and northbound lane shifts between Queen Creek Road and Fulton Parkway will be necessary for electrical work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Due to the nature of the work, dates and time are subject to change without notice, town officials stated in a release.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.