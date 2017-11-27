Learn about road pending road improvements in Queen Creek at open house

Projects are beginning construction, in design phase as part of Queen Creek’s Better Roads Ahead campaign
The town of Queen Creek will hold a community open house next week to inform the public about roadway improvement projects.
The open house will take place 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the Founders’ Room of Queen Creek’s Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
Several upcoming projects are beginning construction and in the design phase as part of the town’s Better Roads Ahead campaign in Queen Creek.
The following town projects will be discussed at the open house:
•Crismon Road, from Queen Creek to Germann: The project consists of paving, curb and gutter to extend Crismon Road north from Queen Creek Road to Germann Road with one lane in each direction and bike lanes. It will also include intersection and streetlight improvements. Construction is under way and anticipated to be complete spring 2018.
•Ellsworth and Queen Creek Intersection (Phase 2): Realignment and softening of the Ellsworth Road curve at the Queen Creek Road intersection. The intersection will shift slightly north to improve traffic flow and movement. The project will complete the third southbound lane between Fulton Parkway and Walnut Road, provide turn lanes to improve traffic flow and includes signal upgrade to enhance safety. The project includes pavement, curb, turn lanes, drainage, irrigation, waterline, sidewalk and landscape improvements from Walnut Road to Fulton Parkway and 600 feet east on Queen Creek Road. Utility relocation is under way with roadway construction anticipated to begin in early 2018.
•Power Road, from Brooks Farm to Ocotillo Road: Widening Power Road to three lanes in each direction with a center turn lane, curb, gutter and sidewalks. The project will also include utility undergrounding, street lights, bike lanes, irrigation improvements and construction of a box culvert crossing at the Sonoqui Wash. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2018.
•Riggs Road, from Power Road to Hawes Road: Completed by Maricopa County Department of Transportation, the project includes widening the roadway and drainage improvements. Construction is anticipated to be completed by next fall.
•Riggs Road, from Ellsworth to Meridian: Completed in two sections, the first section from Ellsworth to Crismon is under construction by MCDOT and anticipated to be complete spring 2018. Section two, from Crismon to Meridian, will be a town construction project, with utility relocation anticipated to begin in the spring and construction by next fall.
•Rittenhouse Road, from Village Loop North to Riggs: Currently in design, the project will widen Rittenhouse Road. The project requires widening the bridge over the Queen Creek Wash, which cannot be completed until the Riggs Road extension, currently under way, is completed to use as an alternate route.
For more information about the town’s capital improvement program, visit QueenCreek.org/BetterRoadsAhead.