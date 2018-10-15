Local Red Hat Society members to host event at Bar Vinedo

A representative from Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney’s office will join over 80 Red Hat Society ladies gathering from across the south Valley at Bar Vinedo, 7215 S. Power Road for their Witches Waltz II, SunShine Gals Hoot, Saturday, Oct. 27.

The mayor’s representative should arrive at approximately 12:30 p.m., to read a proclamation, wherein Mr. Barney will declare the day Official Red Hat Society Day in Queen Creek, according to a press release.

On hand will be the Witches Waltz Committee’s special guest, Ambassador to the RHS/Queen Janice Davis of Indiana, founder of the virtual Facebook Chapter of the Red Hat Society, the SunShine Gals. She will be handing out Hoosier Hugs to all those present.

This year’s event will feature a display of decorated gift bags and boxes, a summer long labor of love, created by RHS Witches Waltz Committee member Marti Hyatt.

Attendees will waltz in the Costume Parade for a chance to win prizes, entertain each other with their rhythmic Witches Dance, bid on pieces of jewelry during the Bling Thing Silent Auction, with proceeds going to Hope Women’s Centers of Arizona, and feast on the renowned chef created lunch served at Bar Vinedo.

Providing entertainment for the event is local Oldies Band Rewind of San Tan Valley.

The International Red Hat Society, headquartered in Fullerton, Calif., fosters fun, friendship, freedom, fulfillment and fitness among women of all all ages, encouraging them to interact with others through local play groups known as Red Hat Chapters, a release states.

Red Hatters spread goodwill throughout the community as they are easily recognizable in their RHS regalia of red and purple clothes for those over 50 and pink and lavender for those under 50 as well as their hats, whenever they are out and about.

An active membership in the RHS provides social interactions for women by combating isolation.

