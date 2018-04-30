Local resident graduates from basic military training in San Antonio

U.S. Air Force Airman and Queen Creek resident Samuel A. Althoff graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills, according to a press release.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force, a release states.
Mr. Althoff is the son of Gregory S. and Raenna S. Althoff of Queen Creek. He is a 2014 graduate of Kearney High School in San Diego.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.