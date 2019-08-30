Loop 101 Price Freeway closures, restrictions Sept. 3-6

(ADOT)

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers who use the Loop 101 Price Freeway to plan for the following closures and restrictions scheduled Sept. 3-6:

The two right lanes on southbound Price Freeway from Elliot to Warner roads will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, and continuing through the morning of Friday, Sept. 6.

The southbound Price Freeway off-ramp at Chandler Boulevard will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, and continuing through the morning of Friday, Sept. 6.

The right lane of northbound Price Freeway at Chandler Boulevard will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, and continuing through the morning of Friday, Sept. 6.

The east- and westbound Chandler Boulevard left-turn bays to the south- and northbound Price Freeway will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, and continuing through the morning of Friday, Sept. 6.

Ongoing extended closures include:

The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Elliot Road and off-ramp at Warner Road remain closed until 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.

The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Ray Road remains closed until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Upcoming extended closures:

Full closure: Chandler Boulevard is scheduled to be closed in both directions at the Price Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9.

The northbound Price Freeway off-ramp at Ray Road will be closed starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.

ADOT’s Price Freeway improvement project will add one new travel lane in each direction along Loop 101 between Baseline Road and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

