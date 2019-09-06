Loop 101 Price Freeway closures, restrictions Sept. 6-10

(ADOT)

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Price Freeway improvement project will add one new travel lane in each direction along Loop 101 Price Freeway between Baseline Road and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway.

ADOT advises drivers on the Loop 101 Price Freeway to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following closures and restrictions are scheduled to be in place, according to a release:

Full closure: Chandler Boulevard will be closed in both directions at the Price Freeway over the next two weekends from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, and from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16.

The southbound Price Freeway will be narrowed to two lanes between Elliot and Warner roads will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, to 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Saturday, Sept. 7, through the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The northbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Chandler Boulevard will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9.

The right lane on the northbound Price Freeway from Chandler Boulevard to Ray Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.

The northbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Guadalupe Road will be closed from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

The northbound freeway frontage road (Price Road) between Guadalupe and Baseline roads will be closed from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

The northbound Price Freeway will be narrowed to two lanes between Chandler Boulevard and Ray Road will be closed from 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9.

The east- and westbound Chandler Boulevard left-turn bays to the south- and northbound Price Freeway will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Ongoing extended closures include:

The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Elliot Road and off-ramp at Warner Road remain closed until 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.

The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Ray Road remains closed until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.

An upcoming extended closure is:

The northbound Price Freeway off-ramp at Ray Road will be closed starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.

For more information, visit the project webpage. Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

