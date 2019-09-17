Loop 101 Price Freeway closures, restrictions slated Sept. 17-20

(ADOT)

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers on the Loop 101 Price Freeway to slow down, drive the posted speed limit and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while closures and restrictions are scheduled to be in place.

They include:

The southbound Price Freeway off-ramp at Chandler Boulevard will be closed nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Tuesday, Sept. 17, and continuing through the morning of Friday, Sept. 20.

The right lane on the southbound Price Freeway between Guadalupe and Elliot roads will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Tuesday, Sept. 17, and continuing through the morning of Friday, Sept. 20.

The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Elliot Road and off-ramp at Warner Road remain closed until 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.

The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Ray Road remains closed until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The northbound Price Freeway off-ramp at Ray Road remains closed until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, go to ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

