Loop 101 Price Freeway ramp closure Sept. 19 in Tempe for guardrail repairs

Drivers who travel the southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway in Tempe should plan for an exit ramp closure at Broadway Road while Arizona Department of Transportation crews repair guardrails.

Work will begin at 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, and end at 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Drivers can use the off-ramp at Southern Avenue to exit the freeway.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

