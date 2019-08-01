Loop 101 Price Freeway ramp closures Aug. 1-5

An upcoming closure is the southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Elliot Road and off-ramp at Warner Road, which will be closed for 45 days from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23. (ADOT)

As work progresses on the Loop 101 Price Freeway widening project between Baseline Road and Loop 202 Santan Freeway, the Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers who use the freeway to plan for ramp closures scheduled Aug. 1-5.

They are, according to a release:

The southbound Price Freeway on- and off-ramps at Ray Road will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 to 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2 and from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5.

The southbound Price Freeway on- and off-ramps at Elliot Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5.

The northbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Ray Road and off-ramp at Warner Road will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 to 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2.

The northbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Warner Road and off-ramp at Elliot Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5.

The right lane of the Price Freeway between the restricted ramps also will be closed.

Upcoming closure

The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Elliot Road and off-ramp at Warner Road will be closed for 45 days from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, according to the release.

ADOT’s Price Freeway improvement project will add one new travel lane in each direction along Loop 101 between Baseline Road and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway.

Go to azdot.gov/projects/central-district-projects/loop-101-(price-freeway)-improvement-project-baseline-road-to-loop-202-Santan.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

