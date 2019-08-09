Loop 101 Price Freeway ramp closures Aug. 9-13

ADOT’s Price Freeway improvement project will add one new travel lane in each direction between Baseline Road and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway. (Arizona Department of Transportation)

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers on the Loop 101 Price Freeway to plan on using alternate on- and off-ramps to reach their destinations while ramp closures are scheduled to be in place Aug. 9-13.

Southbound ramp closures include:

Extended closure: The southbound Price Freeway off-ramp at Warner Road will be closed continuously from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, to 5 a.m. Thursday Sept. 26.

Extended closure: The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Elliot Road will be closed continuously from 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.

The southbound Price Freeway off-ramp at Warner Road will be closed from 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.

The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Ray Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, to 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.

The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Guadalupe Road will be closed from 6 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.

The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Warner Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.

The southbound Price Freeway off-ramp at Chandler Boulevard will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.

The southbound Price Freeway two right lanes between Elliot and Warner roads will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Northbound ramp closures include:

The northbound Price Freeway on- and off-ramps at Ray Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.

The northbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Elliot Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.

The northbound Price Freeway off-ramp at Guadalupe Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.

ADOT’s Price Freeway improvement project will add one new travel lane in each direction between Baseline Road and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway.

For more information, go to https://azdot.gov/projects/central-district-projects/loop-101-(price-freeway)-improvement-project-baseline-road-to-loop-202-Santan/overview.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

