Loop 101 Price Freeway ramp closures Aug. 9-13

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers on the Loop 101 Price Freeway to plan on using alternate on- and off-ramps to reach their destinations while ramp closures are scheduled to be in place Aug. 9-13.
Southbound ramp closures include:
- Extended closure: The southbound Price Freeway off-ramp at Warner Road will be closed continuously from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, to 5 a.m. Thursday Sept. 26.
- Extended closure: The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Elliot Road will be closed continuously from 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.
- The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Ray Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, to 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
- The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Guadalupe Road will be closed from 6 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
- The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Warner Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
- The southbound Price Freeway off-ramp at Chandler Boulevard will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
- The southbound Price Freeway two right lanes between Elliot and Warner roads will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Northbound ramp closures include:
- The northbound Price Freeway on- and off-ramps at Ray Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
- The northbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Elliot Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
- The northbound Price Freeway off-ramp at Guadalupe Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
ADOT’s Price Freeway improvement project will add one new travel lane in each direction between Baseline Road and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway.
For more information, go to https://azdot.gov/projects/central-district-projects/loop-101-(price-freeway)-improvement-project-baseline-road-to-loop-202-Santan/overview.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
