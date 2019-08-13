Loop 101 Price Freeway ramp closures set for Aug. 13-16

(ADOT)

As work progresses on the Loop 101 Price Freeway widening project between Baseline Road and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway, the Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers who use the freeway to plan for ramp closures scheduled from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16.

They are:

The northbound Price Freeway on- and off-ramp at Guadalupe Road will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, to 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16. The freeway’s right lane between the restricted ramps also will be closed.

The right lane of the southbound Price Freeway between Guadalupe and Warner roads will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, to 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16.

Ongoing extended ramp closures include:

The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Elliot Road and off-ramp at Warner Road will remain closed through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23.

ADOT’s Price Freeway improvement project will add one new travel lane in each direction between Baseline Road and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway.

For more information, go to azdot.gov/projects/central-district-projects/loop-101-(price-freeway)-improvement-project-baseline-road-to-loop-202-Santan.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

